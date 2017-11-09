Reported phone scammers posed as SVPD, IRS employees

Phone scams are ongoing and no one is immune. A woman from Tucson reported receiving two calls from someone claiming she had arrest warrants in an attempt to get her to send money.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, one of the callers posed as an Internal Revenue Service investigator, and the other as a Sierra Vista Police Department employee. The number the scammer posing as SVPD used matched the department's non-emergency dispatch phone number, according to reports.

“Scammers often ‘spoof’ caller ID information to make it appear like the call is coming from a credible source,” said SVPD Sgt. Brian Sebastian, acting public information officer for the department. “Neither the police department nor the IRS will call a suspect in a law enforcement matter and ask for payment of any type through any kind of electronic transfer.”

Anyone who receives such a call should ask for a callback number and request the agency or organization name. Then they should call the publicly listed number for that organization to verify the source of the call.

Under no circumstances should someone provide personal information, account numbers, or sensitive information of any kind to an unknown caller, even if the caller ID information seems to authenticate their identity.

Attempts to defraud or blackmail local residents should be reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department by coming to the police station or by calling (520) 452-7500.

