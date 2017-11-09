Reported phone scammers posed as SVPD, IRS employees

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, one of the callers posed as an Internal Revenue Service investigator, and the other as a Sierra Vista Police Department employee.
The Tucson Police Department arrived at the home near East 22nd Street and Wilmot Road shortly before 5 p.m. responding to a shots fired call.
Three months ago, Sheriff Mark Lamb saw a news story about the Housing Unit for Military Veterans (HUMV) program in Middlesex, MA. Lamb says, he reached out to Sheriff Koutoujian about the program and began organizing HUMV for Pinal County.
Hospital officials say a 94-year-old woman who was stuck in the trunk of her own car for more than seven hours is doing better today.
The Yavapai County medical examiner has released the official cause of death for Cathryn Gorospe, the missing Glendale teacher whose body was found in Mayer in October.
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.
