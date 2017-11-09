Public Service Center parking garage to open for busy Saturday downtown

In an effort to make it easier to park downtown, during a busy day of events on Saturday, Nov. 11, Pima County is opening up the Public Service Center Garage.

The parking garage is located at 38 East Alameda Street, and will accommodate large crowds that are expected for the Veterans Day parade and Second Saturdays.



“It’s important we help Southern Arizona honor all of those who serve in uniform,” County parking chief Jim Garrison said in a news release. “With Veterans Day on a weekend, more people will have the ability to attend the parade. We want them to stay and enjoy all the downtown festivities and not have to worry about the safety of their property. The Public Service garage is just off the parade route. It’s patrolled, well-lit and will stay open late.”



Operational hours at the garage Saturday will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regular hourly rates will apply - $2 for the first two hours with an additional $1 added every hour thereafter. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.



Regular tenants’ keycards will work normally and holders of parking passes at the El Presidio or Public Works Garage can park in the Public Service Garage at no charge.



All of the County’s downtown garages also will observe regular hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 10, despite the observed holiday by County government. The Parking Operations Office will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Call 520.724.3102 for more information.

