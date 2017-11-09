Two more Arizonans graduate from USAF basic training

Two Arizonans, and a UA graduate have completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. They have completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. They have also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shane P. Flynn, he is a 2012 graduate of Ironwood Ridge High School, Oro Valley.

U.S. Air Force Airman Cristian J. Ross, he is the son of Richard M. and Cindy L. Ross of Douglas and is a 2014 graduate of Douglas High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey S. Davis, he is the son of Scott J. Davis of Gardena, CA and Anastasia E. Anderson of Westlake Village, CA.

He is a 2012 graduate of Bishop Alemany High School, Mission Hills, CA. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2016 from the University of Arizona.

