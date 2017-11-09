Voluntary recall of more than 10,000 pounds of raw chicken due to metal pieces

Contamination from extraneous materials, namely metal is the main reason that Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc. out of Mifflintown, PA is recalling 10,839 pounds of raw poultry that were shipped to retail locations across the U.S.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the problem was discovered on Thursday, Nov. 2 by an Empire Kosher Poultry employee who noticed the foreign metal material in a chicken breast while performing routine duties.

The following products are subject to recall:

4 to5.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 46375 and “Sell By” date 11/14/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7488 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

2.5-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7598 and “Sell By” date11/16/17.

1 to1.25-lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 92615 and “Sell By” date 11/17/17.

1 to 1.25 –lbs. tray packages containing chicken breasts labeled “Empire KOSHER NATURAL Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless” with case code 7888 and “Sell By” date 11/16/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1015” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

119-2017-labels by Tucson News Now on Scribd

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Empire Kosher toll free line at (800) 570-5718.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.