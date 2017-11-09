5 vehicles involved in crash near Mission, Grande - Tucson News Now

5 vehicles involved in crash near Mission, Grande

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Vehicles in crash (Source: Tucson News Now) Vehicles in crash (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There were five vehicles involved in a crash on the west side earlier Thursday evening, near Mission and Grande.  

The crash closed the area earlier, but it has since reopened. 

Tucson News Now is working to find out more information about the cause of the crash and if there were any injuries.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly