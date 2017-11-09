November Student of the Month Recognition

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness. This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting.

For the month of November, Mr. Erich Schoenberger, Director of Medical Imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Citizenship:

Emery Udall, Combs High School, Grade 10

Devin Reed, Combs Middle School, Grade 8 (not pictured)

Elijah Golden, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 4

Julia Diaz, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 6

Autumn Phan, Harmon Elementary, Grade 4

Branson Moak, Ranch Elementary, Grade 4

Sophie Burrows, Simonton Elementary, Grade 4

