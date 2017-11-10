Salpointe Catholic wins 2nd straight volleyball title

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

The Lancers pose for pictures with their second championship banner.

Salpointe Catholic is state champions again.

The Lancers (34-6) won their second consecutive Conference 4A girls' volleyball title Thursday night taking a five-set (24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13) thriller from Peoria Sunrise Mountain at Phoenix Mountain Pointe High School.

Senior captain Alanna Duarte led the Lancers with 16 kills and 19 digs.

Freshman Andrea Owens added 15 kills including the final dagger on championship point.

The Mustangs (29-10) took the opening set and held a 21-18 advantage in Set #2. It appeared Salpointe Catholic was at a breaking point but the Lancers rallied to win the set 25-23.

Peyton Lewis finished with 51 assists. Salpointe Catholic had 14 services aces in the win.

They beat Greenway in four sets for their first state title a year ago on this same floor.

It was the first for a Tucson girls' squad since Rincon-University won in 1993.

