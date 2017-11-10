Donations needed for Salvation Army's Thanksgiving Dinner at new location

This Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army is working to make sure everyone has a hot meal.

The Tucson Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main Avenue, will host the 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Meal.

The dinner has moved locations to show off the services the Salvation Army provides.

Angel Allen is just one of the hundreds who has changed her life around because of these services. She was homeless, but after two months of living at the hospitality house she has a job and is working to get her own apartment.

“It feels like we are actually somebody,” she said. “I mean when I first got here I didn’t feel like I was worth even being here and that has changed a lot in a couple of months and the Salvation has really made me feel like I am worth it.”

In order for the dinner to be successful and bring hope to those who attend, the Salvation Army needs donations. They are looking for turkeys, canned green beans, instant box potatoes, butter, already cooked assorted pies, yams, eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, loaves of bread, brown gravy, cartons of milk, and gallons of milk. Donations are being accepted at the Hospitality House.

Salvation Army dinner will be Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23rd, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

For more information about volunteering, please contact The Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671 or visit the website here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.