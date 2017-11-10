Tucson man continues mission of helping other veterans

A once homeless veteran is continuing his mission of helping veterans in need.

Jon Wayne Lewis, 71, collects furniture and donates it to vets and others. He keeps the furniture at a warehouse off Bilby Road.

A few months ago, the building was sold, leaving him scrambling to find a new place. He called around but had a hard time finding a place.

“I had no place to go. We were calling everybody, but I have faith that God has my back. He knows I’m tough and all I had to do was wait, and it happened. Phil thinks the same way, and we think we can help more people,” he said.

Two weeks ago, he was introduced to Phillip Feliccia, a man with a similar mission. Feliccia is a real estate investor who renovates old motels off Benson Highway to house homeless vets.

The pair plan to work hand-in-hand – Feliccia with housing and Lewis providing furniture.

“No society wants their veterans to be living on the side of the street and to be able to give these vets furniture and household goods. Putting them in a place to live is a god thing,” he said.

If you’d like to donate furniture to the Veterans Community Integration, they are in need of small dining tables, dressers, twin beds and other household items.

