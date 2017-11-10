Crash sends SUV tumbling from I-19 overpass

Green Valley firefighters rescued a driver from an SUV after it fell from Interstate 19 onto Continental Road below on Friday Nov. 10.

GVFD said the SUV was stopped along the side of I-19 southbound when another vehicle hit it from behind, sending the SUV over the guardrail, and onto the road below.

The driver of the SUV was extricated from the badly damaged vehicle, and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was treated on the scene.

Another driver traveling on I-19 swerved to miss the crash, and landed in the median of I-19. That driver was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

