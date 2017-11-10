Arizona basketball coach suspended, player benched for rules violations

A University of Arizona men's basketball assistant coach was suspended without pay for five days and one player is being withheld from the season-opening game on Friday, Nov. 10, because of violations of NCAA rules.

According to a statement from Arizona Athletics, senior forward Keanu Pinder will be available for the Wildcats' game against the University of Maryland-Baltimore County on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Assistant coach Mark Phelps' suspension includes the Friday game against Northern Arizona and the UMBC game. He will return to his coaching duties on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to the statement, Phelps' violation is unrelated to the ongoing federal investigation of alleged bribery that has resulted in the arrest of assistant coach Book Richardson.

