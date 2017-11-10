Arizona basketball coach suspended, player benched for rules violations

Arizona scored twice in the second half to defeat TCU 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
According to the statement from Arizona Athletics, assistant coach Mark Phelps' violation is unrelated to the ongoing federal investigation of alleged bribery.
University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of eight men indicted by a federal grand jury in New York City Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Georgia Tech announced on Thursday, Nov. 2, that men's basketball players Tadric Jackson accepted benefits totaling less than $525 and Josh Okogie accepted benefits totaling less than $750.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
The high school football playoffs continued with seven teams from southern Arizona battling for a shot at a state title.
Wildcats start the season on a winning note.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road will be closed at 4 a.m., but deputies will escort convoys up and down the mountain beginning at about 6:30 a.m. because of the Mt. Lemmon Marathon.
Linda McMahon, the nation's Small Business Administrator, was in Tucson Friday as part of her Ignite listening tour to visit all 68 SBA district offices.
69-year-old Martha Ann Keasey has been located and is safe, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.
