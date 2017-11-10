Partial closure of Mt. Lemmon due to marathon on Sunday

Catalina Highway will be partially closed to traffic on Sunday, Nov. 12, due to the Mt. Lemmon Marathon.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road will be closed at 4 a.m., but deputies will escort convoys up and down the mountain beginning at about 6:30 a.m.

All trails and businesses will remain open.

The convoys and closure are expected to be in place until 2:30 p.m., or until the marathon ends. Normal traffic will resume after the end of the marathon.

