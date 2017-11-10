UPDATE: Vulnerable adult with dementia found safe

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting that 69-year-old Martha Ann Keasey has been located and is safe.

She had last been seen on Friday, Nov. 10 at 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North Davidson in Corona De Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.