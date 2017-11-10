Golfing for hope

Some military veterans are getting a chance to enjoy life - by taking a swing at golf.

This group of veterans hit the course at the Golf Club at Vistoso in Oro Vally. They were playing in a golf tournament, among them were Charles Perdue and Michael Yeoman.

"Camaraderie, get out and be with your friends and have a good time. The exercise, which it doesn't look like I get a lot of," said Yeoman.

"I myself, I haven't been out of the house for many years and I was a recluse," said Perdue.

Charlie came out of his shell to play golf. He is an army combat veteran who served in Iraq. He's now a member of the PGA Hope program.

"It really like helped me get out and start talking to people again and the support group people to talk to," said Perdue. "I feel like it has been the most beneficial I have had in a long time."

The program brings together military veterans with any disability and golf professionals.

Deborah Martinez-Garibay is one of the leaders of the Tucson chapter. She also happens to be an army combat veteran.

"The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they're happy about learning the game of golf, they're happy to have the social interaction with other veterans," said Martinez-Garibay.

She has seen Perdue's and other veterans transition from being a vet that stays at home - to one that is starting to enjoy life.

"This is what it's all about just relaxing and not worrying about whatever else is going on right here right now on the green," said Perdue.

This program has the veterans that have signed up, but what they need now is volunteers to help teach golf lessons or donate money to help out this program and the people who served our country.

