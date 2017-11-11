Arizona Soccer rallies to advance in NCAA Tournament

Arizona defeated TCU 2-1 on Friday evening at Mulcahy Stadium to advance to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The Horned Frogs went up in the first half but goals from Samantha Falasco and Cali Crisler gave the Arizona the lead.

Jada Talley and Sabrina Enciso earned the assists, respectively.

Arizona (11-4-4) will most likely travel to Palo Alto for their next matchup against Florida State.

The Seminoles are the #4 seed in the Wildcats 16-team regional. Stanford is the top seed.

Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.