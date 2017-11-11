Arizona Soccer rallies to advance in NCAA Tournament

Arizona defeated TCU 2-1 on Friday evening at Mulcahy Stadium to advance to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
The Horned Frogs went up in the first half but goals from Samantha Falasco and Cali Crisler gave the Arizona the lead.
Jada Talley and Sabrina Enciso earned the assists, respectively.
Arizona (11-4-4) will most likely travel to Palo Alto for their next matchup against Florida State.
The Seminoles are the #4 seed in the Wildcats 16-team regional. Stanford is the top seed.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.