Salvation Army Hospitality House hosts 2nd annual Veterans Day dinner

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Sahuarita on Saturday, according to police. A post to the Sahuarita Police Department Facebook page late Saturday night stated that officers responded to the scene on Sahuarita Road, just east of Nogales Highway.
The Wildcats beat the Beavers to move to 7-3 on the season.
The Salvation Army hosted their second annual Veterans Day dinner at the Hospitality House Saturday night. Art Nicolet, a member of the Salvation Army, and a veteran, said this dinner is a chance to make sure all former service members feel appreciated.
A once homeless veteran is continuing his mission of helping veterans in need. Jon Wayne Lewis, 71, collects furniture and donates it to vets and others.
Wildcats start the season on a winning note.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
