BEAR DOWN: Arizona wins 49-28 on Senior Night

Arizona ran for a program-record 534 yards Saturday night in a 49-28 Senior Night win over Oregon State at Arizona Stadium.

Quarterback Khalil Tate led the way with 206 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns.

UA had three ball carriers over 100 yards as Nick Wilson (101) and JJ Taylor (129) also eclipsed the mark.

The previous rushing mark of 511 yards was set last season in Arizona’s Territorial Cup win over Arizona State.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) play at Oregon next Saturday in a game that will kickoff at 5 p.m. Tucson time.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.