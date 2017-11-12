Roadrunners are AHL's best at the outset

The Wildcats beat the Beavers to move to 7-3 on the season.
The Tucson Roadrunners have an American Hockey League best .818 winning percentage after 11 games.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for tonight's final home game, Senior Night, as the Wildcats host Oregon State.
