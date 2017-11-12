Roadrunners are AHL's best at the outset

Lawson Crouse scored a pair of goals, his first of the season, as the Tucson Roadrunners beat the Bakersfield Condors 4-1 Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

The win closed out a 5-1 homestand for the Roadrunners (8-1-2) who are in first place in the AHL’s Pacific Division, have now earned a point in ten consecutive games and sit atop the entire league with a win percentage of .818.

Rookie goaltender Hunter Miska extended his perfect record in net, stopping 15-of-16 shots to advance to 5-0.

Defensemen Kyle Wood and Kyle Capobianco both had two assists, the first multipoint effort from both this season.

The Roadrunners return to action Friday night when they play the first of a two-game weekend series in San Diego against the Gulls.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

The Tucson Roadrunners contributed to this story.