Police: Pedestrian hit, killed in Sahuarita

A pedestrian was hit by a car in Sahuarita on Saturday, according to police.

A post to the Sahuarita Police Department Facebook page late Saturday night stated that officers responded to the scene on Sahuarita Road, just east of Nogales Highway.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, according to the post.

It stated that no other details were available as of Saturday night.

A previous update from the department around 7:30 p.m. warned driver to avoid the area because the eastbound lane was closed.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD tip line at 520-445-7847.

