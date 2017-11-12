More than 2,000 people take part in Down Syndrome awareness event

More than 2,000 people took part in an event at Reid Park to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

The 15th annual "Buddy Walk" brought families from all over southern Arizona to take part in free activities, including a stroll around the park's pond, in an effort to recognize children with Down Syndrome. The Tucson Buddy Walk is one of more than 250 across the country and world.

Last year the event raised more than $14 million nationwide. The money goes toward local programs and services that benefit people with Down Syndrome.

“The Buddy Walk is a chance to bring awareness to who Mathew is and who anybody with Down Syndrome is," said Scott Speder, who has a 6 year-old boy with Down Syndrome.

“Whatever he does he’s 100 percent into it," Speder said. "That’s just an incredible reminder about where life should really be lived. You can’t live in the future, you can’t live in the past."

