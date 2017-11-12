Silhouettes symbolize people killed in Tucson crashes

This isn't your typical condo building or apartment complex; it's a twist on tiny homes.
Allonzo Trier scored 30 points and No. 3 Arizona overpowered Maryland-Baltimore County for a 103-78 win on Sunday.
More than 2,000 people took part in an event at Reid Park to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.
Armed with some zip ties and a poster board, Evren Sonmez was on a mission. She spent Sunday, Nov. 12, with her team, trying to jog our memories. "All of these people had lives, they had families, they had people who love them, and people that they loved," she said. They were loved 57 times over. Now, they're simply a symbol where a person once was.
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Sahuarita on Saturday, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
Any day is a good day when you get to start in the NFL - especially when you score. But Sunday, Nov. 12 was different for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
The woman who lost the check is showing her appreciation by helping the man get an education and apartment.
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.
More than 100 aftershocks followed the magnitude 7.3 quake.
An agent with the Transportation Security Administration is being hailed a hero after running toward danger in a crowded airport over the weekend.
The South Carolina DMV has released images of the new REAL ID card which will begin to appear in 2018.
