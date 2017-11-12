Silhouettes symbolize people killed in Tucson crashes

Armed with some zip ties and a poster board, Evren Sonmez was on a mission. She spent Sunday, Nov. 12, with her team, trying to jog our memories.



"All of these people had lives, they had families, they had people who love them, and people that they loved," she said.



They were loved 57 times over.



Now, they're simply a symbol where a person once was. A poster board cutout has been placed on various streets around Tucson to honor the 57 people killed in traffic crashes on Tucson’s streets in 2017, according to Sonmez, Program Manager of the Living Streets Alliance group.



Of the total number of traffic deaths, 26 people were killed while walking, 19 were killed while driving a car, 11 were killed while riding a motorcycle, and one was killed while riding a bicycle, the group said in a news release.



SEE THE MAP (posted by Living Streets Alliance).



"Traffic crashes are preventable; they are not accidents. Cities across the nation are taking bold and necessary steps to redesign their streets in a way to prioritize safety over speed and convenience to save human lives," the news release stated. "Living Streets Alliance and partners will erect four-foot silhouettes at all 53 locations where traffic crashes have claimed lives in Tucson this year, to draw attention to the need for safer streets."



Sonmez spoke with Tucson News Now as she was personally putting up a cutout at Oracle and gr ant, after diving deeper into some tough stories.



"The silhouettes, you know, I spent a lot of time reading the crash details this past week," she said with a sigh. "So I've gotten to know these individuals after they're no longer with us."



At Oracle Road and gr ant Road, an 82-year-old man was killed while walking in the intersection on June 20, 2017.



Sonmez wants him to be more than just another statistic.



"It's become an issue where we're so forgetful about it. Or it's just like it's another traffic crash."



The Living Streets Alliance is encouraging Tucsonans to participate in a vigil and ceremony for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, Nov. 19. There will be a gathering from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Tucson City Hall.



They are inviting family and friends of those who have lost loved ones in 2017 due to traffic crashes to come forward and share their stories and memories.



For Tucson event details and more information, click here.

