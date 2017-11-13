Pima Soccer looks for national redemption in Prescott

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (17-4-3) will be the No. 8 seed at this week’s NJCAA Division I National Tournament at the Mountain Valley Field in Prescott.

The Aztecs are in Pool A with No. 1 seed St Louis Community College and No. 12 Illinois Central College.

The men's soccer team will play No. 12 Illinois Central College on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. (MST) and No. 1 St. Louis CC on Wednesday, Nov. 15 also at 9:30 a.m. (MST).

There are four pools and the winner of each pool advances to the championship semifinals. All games will be played at Mountain Valley Field.

Pool play begins on Monday with the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17 and the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Copyright 2017 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.