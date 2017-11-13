Buckets fall in ABA season-opener

Javonte Byrd scored a game-high 23 points to lead the San Diego Kings to a 111-106 win Sunday over the Tucson Buckets in opener to the 2017-18 ABA Basketball season.

It’s the Buckets third season in the national semi-pro league.

Charles Palmer led Tucson with 22 points. Ronell Grant added 19.

The Buckets will continue to play their home games at the Pima West Campus gymnasium.

Their next home game is on Sunday, December 10 against the Orange County Nova Stars.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.