According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department there were two suspects, one male and one female, both armed. The suspects took several items from the store, before leaving in a vehicle.
There were 4,138 burglaries in Tucson last year. We spoke with a convicted criminal and local police and both have some tips to avoid becoming a victim.
Nathan Ray Fouts pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother in February 2017.
Andres Jesus Moreno was sentenced Monday, Nov. 13, in connection with the death his girlfriend's father in 2015,
A Florida pet groomer with more than five decades of experience is now being accused of injuring several dogs.
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.
