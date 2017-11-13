Tucson teen sentenced in 2015 homicide

The Tucson teen convicted of killing his girlfriend's father in a bloody attack in 2015 was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to a spokeswoman for the Pima County Superior Court, Andres Jesus Moreno was sentenced to 10 1/2 years for manslaughter and 2 years for aggravated assault.

Authorities said Moreno was 16 years old when he killed Ricardo Figueroa in June 2015.

Several witnesses told Tucson News Now said they saw lots of blood and two pieces of evidence recovered nearby -- "possibly a knife and a hatchet."

Authorities would only say Figueroa suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

The family of Moreno, who was originally facing a second-degree murder charge, claimed he acted in self defense.

"He was basically defending himself in an altercation where the family was trying to attack him so he was defending himself," Moreno's mother Luisa Soto said days after the incident. "He didn't mean, it didn't mean to come this far, to take a life."

Figueroa, 46, was found dead in the street outside his home in the 3100 block of East Milton Road, near South Country Club.

Soto said her son spent a lot of time at Figueroa's home because he was involved with Figueroa's daughter, also a minor.

According to Moreno's aunt Irene Guzman, Moreno's girlfriend was pregnant.

"The whole argument started because they were trying to make her and Andres go to Mexico to have an abortion against their will," Guzman said. "And that started everything."

