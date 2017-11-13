UPDATE: Eastbound Grant Road back open after rollover crash - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Eastbound Grant Road back open after rollover crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tow truck removing cab at Alvernon and Grant (Source: Tucson News Now) Tow truck removing cab at Alvernon and Grant (Source: Tucson News Now)
Two people were hurt in this crash on East Grand Road just east of North Alvernon Way on Monday, Nov. 13. (Source: KOLD News 13) Two people were hurt in this crash on East Grand Road just east of North Alvernon Way on Monday, Nov. 13. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a rollover crash at East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to Tucson police, eastbound Grant is back open. 

