UPDATE: Eastbound Grant Road back open after rollover crash

Two people were hurt in this crash on East Grand Road just east of North Alvernon Way on Monday, Nov. 13. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Tow truck removing cab at Alvernon and Grant (Source: Tucson News Now)

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a rollover crash at East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way on Monday, Nov. 13.

According to Tucson police, eastbound Grant is back open.

Cab is gone and all of eastbound Grant Road is back open. Working on update of the condition of two people sent to hospital pic.twitter.com/dyxONyhq8Y — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) November 13, 2017

Two people hurt in this rollover on Grant just east of Alvernon in #Tucson. One person in critical condition. Eastbound Grant will be closed for about an hour #AZtraffic pic.twitter.com/QbRrJydvyF — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) November 13, 2017

