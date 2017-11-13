Eastbound Grant is back open after a rollover crash earlier that injured two.
The numbers were given to Tucson News Now by the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department on Monday morning.
All directions of travel are restricted. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, and to use an alternate route if possible.
Motorists using I-10 west of downtown Phoenix and Loop 101 in the West Valley were advised to plan for heavier afternoon traffic on Thursday as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.
A fatal two-vehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way in Tucson late Friday night.
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.
