Thanksgiving events in southern Arizona

33RD ANNUAL FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER at the Salvation Army Hospitality House: 1002 North Main Avenue.

This is a special holiday tradition for the Tucson community and this year, the Salvation Army has partnered with St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and Caridad Community Kitchen.

More than 250 local volunteers will help to prepare and cook the traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkeys and holiday sides. More than 600 Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to homebound individuals thanks to Caridad Community Kitchen.

Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are still being accepted at the Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave. Food donations that are desperately needed: Turkeys, canned green beans, instant box potatoes, butter, already cooked assorted pies, yams, eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, loafs of bread, brown gravy, cartons of milk, and gallons of milk.

For more information about volunteering, please contact The Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671 or visit the website: salvationarmytucson.org/thanksgiving-2017

THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOVE MOUNTAIN at 15000 North Secret Springs Drive in Marana. Holiday dining is open to the public, with further details available at http://www.ritzcarlton.com/dovemountain.

Thanksgiving lunch and dinner at Core Kitchen & Wine Bar - Thursday, Nov. 23: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lunch: $75 USD for adults, $40 for children under 12; Dinner: $98 USD for adults, $40 for children under 12 (Price does not include beverage, tax or gratuity)

All Day Thanksgiving brunch at Cayton's Burger Bistro - Thursday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$69 USD for adults, $35 USD for children under 12 (Price does not include beverage, tax or gratuity)

Added Thanksgiving weekend food & beverage events:

The Core Wine Experience - Friday Nov.24, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - $20 per person

Ignite Lounge Sushi Bar - Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ignite Bar mixology demonstration - Daily at 4 p.m.



MAYNARD'S KITCHEN at 400 North Toole Avenue

Thursday, Nov. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; $55 plus tax and gratuity

Bring the family and enjoy the holidays at Maynards with a Thanksgiving Dinner, a prix fixe four-course menu. Reservations are highly recommended make them here: https://www.opentable.com/maynards-market-and-kitchen-reservations-tucson?rtype=ism&restref=71644 or by calling (520) 545-0577



CUP CAFE at 311 East Congress Street

Thursday, Nov. 23 with two Thanksgiving specials available - the Turkey Day Dinner and the Vegetarian dinner - from 9 a.m. to close.

Reservations are highly recommended, and can be made by calling (520) 798-1618.



EVENTS:

Fort Huachuca Soldiers take on Davis-Monthan AFB Airmen in 4th annual Turkey Bowl flag football game - Friday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Fort Huachuca soldiers square off against Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for a fun, flag football game on Bujalski Field, next to Barnes Field House on Fort Huachuca.

In 2016, the DMAFB Airmen won the trophy and took home the bragging rights. The Turkey Bowl started off as a rivalry between Military Intelligence and Signal Corps Soldiers here. That tradition ended when the 11th Signal Brigade moved to Fort Hood, Texas. The rivalry has now been bumped up a few notches. Service pride is on the line.

Team Army and Team Air Force supporters are encourage to come out and cheer on their favorite team in this annual fall tradition. Army fans are encouraged to dress in their best black and gold outfits.

