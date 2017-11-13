Number of deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson

The roads in Tucson are becoming more and more dangerous to walk on every year.

In 2015, there were 10 deadly pedestrian crashes. In 2016, the number went up to 18. So far this year, 21 people have died walking on Tucson streets.

The numbers were given to Tucson News Now by the Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Monday morning.

Most of the crashes happened when it was dark out at intersections without crosswalks.

Over the last three years, Alvernon Way popped up the most frequently on the list of deadly intersections.

Lackakna Pheng, works at Alvernon Donuts near Alvernon and 22nd. She hears sirens far too frequently.

“All the time. I mean I see people get hit here…all the time. It’s just something we are used to,” Pheng said.

Here’s a list of the fatal pedestrian crashes over the last three years:



2015:

Sunrise and Kolb

W. 22nd St/ S. Osborne Ave.

E. 22nd St/S. Kolb Rd

E. Constitution Place/ N. Constitution Dr.

N. Kolb Rd/E Rosewood St.

W. 22nd/ S. Osborne Ave.

E. Benson Hy/ W. I10 Exit 261 off ramp

S. 12th Ave/ W. Valencia Rd

E. 5th St/ N. Pantano Rd

N. Alvernon Wy/ E. gr ant Rd



2016:

Benson Hwy/Palo Verde

Los Reales and Nogales Hwy.

2800 West Los Reales Rd.

N. 1st Ave/E. Gr ant Rd.

E. Broadway Bl/N. Wilmot Rd.

S. Nogales Hy/ E. Valeska Rd.

E. Banbridge St./S. Castle Bay St.

E. Prince Rd./ N. Royal Prince Ct.

S. 6th Ave/ W. Oklahoma St.

S. Midvale Park Rd/W. Valencia Rd.

E. 22nd St./S. Alvernon Wy

N. Norris Ave/E. Speedway Blv.

E. Broadway Blv./N Camino Seco.

N. Alvernon Wy/E. Bellevue St.

N. Alvernon Wy/ E. Flower St.

N. Oracle Rd/W. Prince Rd.

S. Earp Wash Ln/E. Eventide St.



2017:

Cardinal and Valencia

Swan and Sunrise

20700 W. Mullins Lane

7350 S. Nogales Hwy

W. 36th St./S. Lands End Rd.

E. 36th St./S. MLK JR Wy

N. Neffson Dr./W. Wetmore Rd

E. 29th St./S. Craycroft Rd

S. Alvernon Wy./E. Alvernon Point Drive

S. 6th Ave./W. Ohio St.

W. gr ant Rd./N. Oracle Rd.

E. Broadway Bl/S. Mann Ave.

S. Country Club Rd./E. Drexel Rd.

N. Kolb Rd./E. Speedway Rd.

N. Colombus Bl./E. Fort Lowell Rd.

N. Campbell Ave./E. Mitchell rd

N. Campbell Ave./E. Prince Rd.

N. Mountain View Av/E. Pima St.

N. 3Rd Ave/E 8th St.

