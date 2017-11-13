Marana man pleads guilty to killing mother

Marana Police at the scene of a suspicious death. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A Marana man has pleaded guilty in the February 2017 death of his mother.

According to a spokeswoman for the Pima County Superior Court, Nathan Ray Fouts entered the plea on a second-degree murder charge on Monday, Nov. 13.

Fouts, 35, was originally facing a first-degree murder charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18.

Fouts' mother, 62-year-old Debra Elaine Fouts, was found dead in her home in the 8900 block of North Valhalla Drive, just off Silverbell Road.

The victim had obvious signs of trauma.

