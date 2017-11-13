Public input sought for proposed recreation fee increase

The U.S. Forest Service, Coronado National Forest is asking for the public's input on a proposed recreation fee increase.

According to a USFS/CNF news release the proposed increase applies only to developed recreation sites like picnic areas, campgrounds, and group sites that are operated by the Forest Service.

Proposed increases are:

Day-use sites (23) from $5 to $8 per day Coronado annual pass from $20 to $40 Campground fees (five campgrounds) from $10 to $20 per night Group sites (both picnic and camping at 7 areas) a $50 flat fee, plus $10 per vehicle per day.

Most lands on the Forest are not considered developed areas and are available for use free-of-charge. However, fees are charged at some developed recreation sites to be used for operations, maintenance, and replacement costs. Eighty to 95 percent of the fees collected remain on the Forest to be used for fee sites. CNF operates and maintains approximately 204 fee and non-fee developed recreation sites. Recreation fee sites provide amenities such as picnic tables, restroom facilities, trash receptacles, designated parking, visitor security and interpretive signs, exhibits or kiosks.

The estimated costs of maintaining all developed sites are $3.8 million per year, which does not include additional services provided for visitors such as maintaining trails, and managing remote camping areas.



The revenue to operate and maintain the developed recreation sites totals approximately $1.3 million annually, which falls about $2.5 million short of needed funds. Approximately 50% of that funding comes from tax dollars allocated by Congress. The remaining 50 percent comes from the collection of fees.

The CNF works with numerous partners and volunteers which help reduce the cost of maintaining sites.

In addition, to reduce costs the CNF has closed sites, removed facilities, and installed lower-maintenance facilities. These actions contribute to sustainability, but are not sufficient. CNF invites input on the fee proposal.

In the coming months, Forest personnel will engage with the public, tribes, stakeholders and partners to receive input regarding the proposed fee changes. Field-going personnel will be available for conversations with Forest visitors. Each of the five ranger districts (Douglas, Nogales, Safford, Santa Catalina, and Sierra Vista) will host open house-style meetings during which interested parties may discuss the fee proposal with Forest personnel and fill out comment cards.

Meeting dates will be announced through future news releases and posted on the CNF Restructuring Developed Recreation website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/coronado/feereview.

Information will also be posted at developed recreation sites. Comments can be emailed to CoronadoRecreation@fs.fed.us. Comments will be accepted through March, 2018.

The proposed new fee sites are:

Day-use Sites:

Bigelow Trailhead

Brown Canyon Ranch

Butterfly Trailhead

Carr Canyon Picnic Area and Trailhead

Cunningham Trailhead

Gordon Hirabayashi Interpretive Site and trailhead

Herb Martyr Trailhead

Kentucky Camp

Noon Creek Picnic Area

Parker Canyon Lake Fishing and Boating Site (and nature trail)

Pena Blanca Lake Fishing and Boating Site

Red Rock Picnic Area

Reef Townsite Mining Interpretive Trail

Reef Trailhead

Riggs Lake Fishing and Boating Site

Round-the-Mountain Trailhead

Rucker Forest Camp Trailhead

Sawmill Trailhead

Shannon Trailhead

Soldier Creek Trailhead

Upper and Lower Thumb Rock Picnic Area

Whipple Picnic Area and Trailhead

Windy Point Vista Day-use Area

Campgrounds:

Clark Peak Corrals

Herb Martyr

Round-the-Mountain

Stockton Pass

Sycamore

Group Sites:

Columbine Visitor Center Ramada

Gordon Hirabayashi Horse Camp

Stockton Pass

Treasure Park

Twilight

Upper Arcadia

Upper Hospital Flat

