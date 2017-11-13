KOLD INVESTIGATES: Smartphones can expose children to dangerous world of porn

Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin.

And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.

Those experts said children make up one of the biggest audiences watching online porn in 2017. They're also becoming the biggest group of porn addicts.

"It's so accessible. It's so anonymous," said Dr. Pat Love, in an interview with Fight The New Drug, a site devoted to helping families fight back against porn and the damage it can do to young minds. "It alters your brain in a way that makes you crave more stimulation."

Stephen J. Smith, of Cincinnati, launched the online magazine A Wired Family to help parents and kids deal with digital issues facing families in the Tri-State. He said the average age of a child who views porn for the first time is 11 (possibly a sixth-grader).

"Pornography is literally two clicks away," he said. "So, the first click is to the website, the second click is saying I'm 18 -- and as soon as you say 18, they're introduced to things I don't even think parents are aware of."

