Local woman warns about employment scam on popular job website

Nearly 150,000 people without power in Seattle, WA.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department there were two suspects, one male and one female, both armed. The suspects took several items from the store, before leaving in a vehicle.
"Research the companies before you look into them. Because that was my mistake. I just applied. I didn't look into what this law firm was," Samantha Thrall said.
The death toll continues to rise after the massive earthquake in the Middle East, and educators in southern Arizona wonder what's going to happen closer to home.
There were 6,100 have crimes in 2016, up 5 percent from 2015. But Tucson and Pima County are bucking the national trend. Hate crimes have dropped significantly in the past four years.
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.
