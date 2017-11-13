Marana named a Top Digital City

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) announced the winners of the 2017 Digital Cities Survey and Marana was named one of the top-10 Digital Cities in the United States with a population of 75,000 or less. Now in its 17th year, the annual survey recognizes cities using technology to improve citizen services, enhance transparency and encourage citizen engagement.

“This year’s leading digital cities are leveraging technology to connect disadvantaged citizens with critical information and services, promote citizen inclusion in important government processes and share government data with the public,” said Teri Takai, executive director of the Center for Digital Government. “Thanks to the efforts of these innovative cities, citizens can now meaningfully interact with city government more easily than in any other time in history. Congratulations to the winners!”

The Town of Marana is committed to remaining at the forefront of technology and trying to be innovative in all forms of public outreach.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve our residents’ experience when it comes to dealing with the Town,” said Technology Services Director Carl Drescher. “We want that experience to be first rate whether they are visiting our website, utilizing our apps, or interacting with us on social media.”

Embracing technology is another way Marana shows our commitment to top-notch customer service.

“The Town of Marana is dedicated to being a community that is attractive to residents and businesses alike, with customer service that is comparable to the private sector,” said Communications Director Vickie Hathaway. “A professional and strategic digital and technological approach is needed to match the demands, perceptions, and pace of the Town’s target audience.”

Marana was one of six Arizona cities across five categories recognized by the Digital Cities Survey, and one of just two from Southern Arizona. Marana was the only Arizona city of its size to be recognized.



