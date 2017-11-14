Tucson police: Armed robbery at west-side Circle K

Tucson police are reporting an armed robbery at the Circle K near Rogers and Flowing Wells.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD there were two suspects, one male and one female, both armed. The suspects took several items from the store, before leaving in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately known.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.