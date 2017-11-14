Fuel wood permits for Mt. Lemmon available for purchase

AAA Arizona is offering its Tipsy Tow services throughout the state.
Downtown Tucson redevelopment has made its greatest strides in 2017 in at least a half a century.
The last night of this year's Winterhaven Festival of Lights will be Tuesday, December 26. It's the night designated for anyone wanting to drive,, instead of walk, through the neighborhood. Tuesday will also be the last chance for visitors to bring donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. As of Friday, the nonprofit had reached 30,000 pounds of food. Averaging out that total since the first day of Winterhaven would mean people have donate...
The last night of this year's Winterhaven Festival of Lights will be Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Authorities are searching for the three suspects from a Tuesday morning carjacking suspects on the south side of Tucson.
For three years, Pima County deputy Joseph Borquez kept a secret from everyone. It wasn't until he was caught red handed did he finally come clean.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
