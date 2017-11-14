Swift Trail seasonal gate closure on Mt. Graham

The upper portion of State Highway 366 in the Pinaleño Mountains, also known as the Swift Trail, officially closed to motor vehicles for the winter at midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The closure occurs approximately one-half mile beyond Shannon Campground at the end of the pavement.

The temporary closure will remain in effect through April 15, 2018, and may be extended by winter weather and snow.

The area is closed only to motorized vehicles. Hikers, cross-country skiers, mountain bikers, and other non-motorized users may continue beyond the locked gate to engage in recreational activities.



The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) may close the lower portions of the Swift Trail during snow plowing operations. Such closures are temporary, and the highway is reopened as soon as snow has been cleared from the area.

For further information please contact the Safford Ranger District at (928) 428-4150 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding federal holidays).

