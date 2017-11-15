Water main break causes traffic restrictions - Tucson News Now

Water main break causes traffic restrictions

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A water main break near Speedway and Craycroft caused traffic restrictions for most the day Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to Tucson water.

Officials expected repair work to continue through 6 p.m.

Drivers should try to avoid the area.

