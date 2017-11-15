Tucson man collecting books for school library hit by vandals

Nearly two weeks after vandals hit four Amphitheater schools, a Tucson man is stepping in to help.

Chip Morgan is collecting books to help restock the library which is shared by 1,500 students from Amphi Middle School and Prince Elementary.

Late last month, the vandals broke in and started a fire inside the library. The building has severe smoke damage and will be shut down for weeks.

Morgan started the collection drive about a week ago. So far he has received hundreds of books. He said it all started with a Facebook post.

“When I saw what happened at the library I was really upset about it. I’m a father myself and I just really think education is important. I heard the library was going to be closed for 8 to 10 weeks and that really upset me so I wanted to see if there was something I could do,” he said.

Morgan said the generosity is spreading beyond Tucson. He reached out to publishers across the country and they are sending in cases of books.

“Yesterday I came to work and UPS was dropping off eight boxes and they were cases full of books from a publisher in the northeast and the amount of support from inside the community and outside of the community has been absolutely amazing,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop books off at Long Realty’s office at Dove Mountain. The office is located at 12080 N. Dove Mountain Boulevard, near the intersection of Tangerine and Dove Mountain.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The library was shared by students ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.