Learn about the latest technology for your heart

New technological advances are helping save lives even before someone suffers a heart attack or stroke, which are the two leading causes of death in the world.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, we spoke about the latest life-saving tools with two medical professionals, including one of the doctors that first treated hockey player Craig Cunningham who suffered a cardiac arrest while warming up for a 2016 Tucson Roadrunners game.

A Tucson hospital is hosting an event to help you learn more. You can learn "hands-only" CPR and talk to a pharmacist about heart and stroke medications at Technology for the Heart on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The event is happening from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital's Heritage Room located at 1601 W. St. Mary’s Road.

