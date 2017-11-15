Ex maestro de Catalina Foothills se declara culpable de tener contacto sexual con menor

Un ex maestro de Catalina Foothills High School será sentenciada en diciembre después de declararse culpable de tener contacto sexual con un menor de 18 años el 8 de noviembre.
Charles Schubert fue arrestado en febrero después de que detectives del Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Pima investigaran un informe de un estudiante de Catalina Foothills HS sobre una relación inapropiada entre Schubert y un estudiante.
Los detectives de Crimes Against Children aprendieron a través de testigos y evidencia de que Schubert había tenido una relación sexual constante con un alumno de la escuela.
La sentencia de Schubert está programada para el 14 de diciembre.
