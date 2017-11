One in eight women develop breast cancer. Nadia Larsen is one of those eight and her diagnosis is grim.

But she's a fighter and using her battle, and camera, to show other women their Beauty Beyond Breast Cancer.

KOLD News 13's Dan Marries will bring you Larsen's story at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.