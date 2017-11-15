Arrest made in fatal shooting of Tucson teen in 2016

A man has been arrested in connection with the 2016 death of a Tucson teen, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Tristan Beardsley, 19, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 14, on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

According to the TPD, Beardsley fatally shot Sephaul Booker, 15, near a dumpster in the 3700 block of East Fourth Street in May 2016.

The TPD said detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

