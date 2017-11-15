Tucson non-profit hit by burglars

St. Vincent de Paul near downtown Tucson has become a target for thieves.

In the last 10 days, burglars have taken items from the thrift store at 6th Avenue and Stone. The latest incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 14, night.

Surveillance video from the store shows one suspect climbing a fence with ease. About an hour later, another suspect did the same thing.

The fence, which is 8-9 feet high, has razor wire at the top.

The suspects can be seen going through things in back of the store. At some point, they use bolt cutters to open a locked door. The video also shows one suspect taking a weed trimmer and lifting it over the fence.

Stephany Brown, president of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul for Tucson, said a homeless man spotted the suspects and did something about it.

The man, who Brown called a hero, ran across the street and asked people to call the police.

Brown said the suspects caused more than $2,000 in damage, money that should have gone to helping people in need.

The non-profit believes the suspects took clothing, small items and copper wire from appliances

The Tucson Police Department said anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

If you would like to help out and donate to this group, go HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.