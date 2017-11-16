Boles bringing the nasty to UA's defense

Junior college transfer defensive lineman Dereck Boles has been a vital part of Arizona’s defense in this his first year in the program.

Boles has started all 10 games for the Wildcats this season at one of the defensive tackle positions, and has 35 tackles, two pass breakups and 1 ½ tackles-for-loss.

Boles had a career high seven tackles last Saturday against Oregon State, including his first solo tackle-for-loss on the season.

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Boles began his career at Boise State, before transferring to Coffeyville Community College last season.

Our David Kelly spoke with Boles about his exit from Boise State which was the result of a campus fight in which he was charged and later acquitted of Felony Mayhem.

