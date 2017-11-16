A Player's Preview: Cal State Bakersfield

The Arizona Wildcats will look to build on their high-octane start to the season when they host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Thursday night inside McKale Center.

The Cats (2-0) eclipsed the 100-point mark in both of their wins last week with junior guard Allonzo Trier scoring 30-plus points in each of those games.



The Roadrunners (0-1) lost their first game of the season 77-53 to Georgia Southern. CSUB won the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title last season but lost in the conference tournament and did not get selected to the NCAA Tournament.

Thursday night's game against CSU Bakersfield will be UA's final game before heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament over Thanksgiving.

Tipoff at McKale Center is 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

You can read more about tonight’s game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

