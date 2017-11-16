Pima Soccer makes NJCAA Final Four

The Pima men’s soccer team upsets top-seed St. Louis 3-1 to advance to the NJCAA Division I national semifinals.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know as the Wildcats wrap up their season-opening homestand against the Roadrunners.
Junior nose guard Dereck Boles is bringing a mean streak to the Wildcats defensive front.
