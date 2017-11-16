Pima Soccer makes NJCAA Final Four

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team earned a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament semifinals Wednesday beating top seed St. Louis Community College 3-1 at Mountain Valley Field in Prescott.

The No. 8 seeded Aztecs (19-4-3) will now face the No. 2 seed Schoolcraft College (17-0-0) from suburban Detroit, Michigan.

The defeat for the Archers (23-1-0) was their first of the season.

Freshman Daisuke Takanaka scored two goals for the Aztecs and Hugo Kametani provided an insurance tally in the 72nd minute on a 16-yard shot.

Freshman goalkeeper David Silva had five saves on the match as the Aztecs won Pool A scoring six goals in their two matches.

ACCAA-rival and host Yavapai will take Tyler (TX) in the other semifinal.

David Kelly contributed to this story.