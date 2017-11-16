El Tour de Tucson cyclists affected by NW-side construction

The El Tour de Tucson route will be the same as last year, taking cyclists around the Tangerine Road construction.

Cyclists will again use Moore Road to complete the race, instead of Tangerine, which was part of the route years ago.

The work on Tangerine started last year and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.

This $60 million project is on track to be completed in time.

Once it is done, it will make this two-lane road into four lanes.

Marana officials said the change will make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

For a look at the El Tour route click here.

