Rapper Lil Peep found dead on tour bus in Tucson

Rapper Lil Peep was found dead in his tour bus outside of The Rock concert venue Wednesday night, Nov. 15, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The rapper, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, was 21.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said no one had seen the rapper for awhile, so his manager went to check on him, and found him unresponsive on the tour bus just before 9 p.m.

Tucson fire medics treated Lil Peep on the scene, but were not able to save him.

Dugan said the cause of death is still under investigation, but there is strong evidence of a Xanax overdose.

Other drug paraphernalia was found on the tour bus, according to Dugan.

There is no sign of foul play, according to TPD.

Lil Peep's agency, First Access Entertainment, released the following statement on Facebook.

I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing. I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him. - Sarah Stennett, First Access Entertainment

