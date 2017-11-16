New movies hitting theaters Nov. 17

Wildcats improve to 3-0 on the cusp of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Wildcats improve to 3-0 on the cusp of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Cancer is a word we all hate to hear and it has impacted nearly everyone. Nadia Larsen, herself a breast cancer survivor, is using a gift for photography to remind other women of their Beautiful Beyond Breast Cancer.
Cancer is a word we all hate to hear and it has impacted nearly everyone. Nadia Larsen, herself a breast cancer survivor, is using a gift for photography to remind other women of their Beautiful Beyond Breast Cancer.
Heard from several of you as you sound off about my most recent Think About It commentary, earlier this week. Here are a few of your responses:
Heard from several of you as you sound off about my most recent Think About It commentary, earlier this week. Here are a few of your responses:
A big name in the Trump Administration makes his way to Tucson. With his visit, comes a polarizing discussion. Steve Bannon will be the keynote speaker at the Brian Terry Foundation (https://www.honorbrianterry.com/) Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Spa. Once the White House Chief Strategist serving President Donald Trump, Bannon's time there is book-ended by stints at Breitbart News. It's part of the reason ...
A big name in the Trump Administration makes his way to Tucson. With his visit, comes a polarizing discussion. Steve Bannon will be the keynote speaker at the Brian Terry Foundation (https://www.honorbrianterry.com/) Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Spa. Once the White House Chief Strategist serving President Donald Trump, Bannon's time there is book-ended by stints at Breitbart News. It's part of the reason ...
Preparations for the 35th annual El Tour de Tucson are underway. It’s one of the largest road bicycling events in the United States.
Preparations for the 35th annual El Tour de Tucson are underway. It’s one of the largest road bicycling events in the United States.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.