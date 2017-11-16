Road closures for El Tour de Tucson

Drivers will need to be aware of potential road closures and cyclists on the roads Saturday, Nov. 17.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, about 9,000 riders in El Tour de Tucson will be on the road from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. all around the Tucson metro area.

The following closures are scheduled:

Ramp closures on I-10

I-10 ramps will be closed at Silverlake Road from 7 – 8 a.m. Use Benson Highway or Speedway Boulevard.

I-10 ramps at Starr Pass Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., after which there will be restrictions until 5 p.m. Use Silverlake Road or Speedway Boulevard.

I-10 ramps at Craycroft, Wilmot and Kolb roads will be closed from 7 – 10 a.m. Use Valencia or Rita Ranch roads.

Road closures in the area surrounding the main start/finish line at Armory Park*

Sixth Avenue between Broadway Boulevard and 22nd Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sixth Avenue and 12th Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sixth Avenue and 13th Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fifth Avenue and 12th Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fifth Avenue and 13th Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arizona Avenue at 12th Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arizona Avenue at 13th Street from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

22nd Street from Sixth Avenue to westbound I-10 Frontage Road through 6 p.m.

*Those living between Broadway and 22nd St. & Scott Ave. to Frontage Rd., please exit to the North by using Granada, Congress or Convent/Church to Broadway.

Closure information from Perimeter Bicycling.

