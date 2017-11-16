Union Pacific: Man tried to steal locomotive in Phoenix - Tucson News Now

Union Pacific: Man tried to steal locomotive in Phoenix

By Tucson News Now Staff
Julio Rodriguez. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) Julio Rodriguez. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after trying to steal a locomotive in Phoenix earlier this month.

The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Union Pacific Phoenix Yard.

Jeff DeGraff, Director of Corporate Relations and Media for Union Pacific, said 20-year-old Julio Rodriguez was found inside of the cab of the locomotive after "blowing the horn and pushing buttons and moving levers."

DeGraff said Rodriguez was removed without incident and before the locomotive moved.

"According to his own statements, Rodriguez had no prior experience with trains or locomotives," DeGraff said in an email. "Union Pacific wants to reiterate to the public that trespassing on private railroad property is dangerous and illegal."

Phoenix television stations reported Rodriguez, who was released from jail the same day as his arrest, is facing charges of burglary and theft of a means of transportation.

